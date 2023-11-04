Team Canada women’s curling falls in bronze medal game at Pan Continental in Kelowna

The United States came from behind, winning 8-7

The Team Canada women’s curling team fell just short in the bronze medal game at the 2023 Pan Continental Championships in Kelowna on Friday, Nov. 3.

Taking on the United States in the bronze medal game, Canada found themselves down 2-0 after the first end but recorded single points in the second and third ends to tie the game 2-2.

Back and forth the teams went as the United States responded with two single points but Canada countered with two points in the sixth end to tie the game 4-4.

After a scoreless seventh end, the US took a 6-4 lead with two points in the eighth end.

Canada had a huge response with three points in the ninth end to take a 7-6 lead.

But the US would come from behind, tying the game in the 10th end and scoring another single point in the 11th win to win the bronze medal 8-7.

Team Canada consisted of Kerri Einarson, Valerie Sweeting, Shannon Birchard, Briane Harris, and Dawn McEwen.

The women’s final between Korea and Japan takes place at 10 a.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 4.

On the men’s side of the tournament, Team Canada is in the gold medal game, which starts at 3 p.m.

