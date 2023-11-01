Senators fire Dorion, team fined 1st round draft pick for trade

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion participates in a news conference as the team begins its training camp, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Pierre Dorion is out as general manager of the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL club made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at a press conference at Canadian Tire Centre. Steve Staios, the team’s president of hockey operations, will take over as GM on an interim basis.

“Today I’m here to announce that Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager,” said Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “I thank Pierre for his efforts for the Sens organization since starting as an amateur scout in 2007 and his contribution in the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

The move came shortly after the NHL docked the Senators a first-round draft pick for the club’s part in the botched Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

Ottawa initially traded Dadonov to Vegas in July 2021, but failed disclose Dadonov’s 10-team, no-trade list.

The league was forced to void the deal between the Golden Knights and Ducks when the list, which included Anaheim, became known.

Andlauer said he received a 73-page report about the situation, which embarrassed the NHL.

“As a member of this league, we have to be held accountable for our actions,” Andlauer said. “I am looking forward to less phone calls from the NHL.”

Dorion’s dismissal also came after the NHL suspended Senators forward Shane Pinto for 41 games for “activities relating to sports wagering,” last week.

Dorion was named GM in April 2016 when it was announced the late Bryan Murray would be stepping down.

Ottawa made a run to the 2017 Eastern Conference final, but has failed to make the playoffs since.

Andlauer, who officially purchased the team from Eugene Melnyk’s estate in September, put an early stamp on the organization by hiring Staios as the team’s president of hockey operations.

The long-rumoured move immediately placed the former NHL defenceman above Dorion in the decision-making hierarchy.

The Senators have gone through some painful years since last making the post-season, but Dorion has had some home runs at the draft table with the likes of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson.

He’s also missed on others, while his trade and free agency record was spotty in the nation’s capital.

Dorion was heavily criticized for his inability to sign Pinto, who remains a restricted free agent without a contract, over the summer after adding expensive pieces like forward Vladimir Tarasenko and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

