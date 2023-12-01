Semifinal play gets underway tonight at Langley Events Centre

In provincial AA boys volleyball championships, its down to the final 4 – Langley, Abby included

Langley Christian Lightning move on to the semifinals during the AA boys provincials in volleyball at Langley Events Centre after beating Westview Secondary (3-1) and Victoria High (3-0) on Thursday. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

At the end of Day 2 of battle at Langley Events Centre, defending champions from the Langley Christian Lightnings celebrated making it through to the semifinals on home turf.

The AA boys volleyball team, 2022’s B.C. champs, were one of four teams to make the cut Thursday.

Following pool play on the opening day (Wednesday), the 16 teams were re-seeded for Thursday where they embarked on elimination play in Day 2 of the four-day tournament being hosted by Langley Christian at LEC.

Left standing at the end of Day 2 and in contention to capture the BC School Sports AA Boys Volleyball Championship are the South Kamloops Titans, Abbotsford Christian Knights, Duchess Park Condors out of Prince George, and Langley’s Lightning.

Friday sees those four teams square off in their respective semi-final matches – South Kamloops faces Duchess Park, while Langley Christian battles Abbotsford Christian – both of which begin at 5:30 p.m.

At stake will be a spot in Saturday’s championship final, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. The bronze medal game is set for 2 p.m.

At the conclusion of Day 2, the Titans – who were seeded first after pool play – defeated Smithers 3-0 (25-20, 25-5, 25-17) and D.P. Todd, also by a 3-0 score (25-20, 25-19, 25-12). Through the team’s first five games, they have won 12 of 13 sets.

Their opponent in the semi-final round was Duchess Park. The Condors won 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 26-24) over Windermere before a 3-2 (24-26, 28-26, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13) five-set battle against Surrey Christian in the quarter-finals.

And on the other side of the bracket, the defending champion Lightning faced Abbotsford Christian in an all-Eastern Valley clash. Langley Christian needed four sets to defeat Westview 3-1 (25-20, 25-152, 20-25, 25-18) in the Round of 16 before a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-12) win in the quarter-final round over Victoria High.

Abbotsford Christian was a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-13) winner over Kootenay River before defeating their crosstown rivals, the MEI Eagles 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15) to advance to the final four.

For tournament schedule, results, and standings, people can click here.

The games will also be available to stream at the BC School Sports YouTube channel.

• Stay tuned for more championship coverage

