Tyler O'Neill. (Associated Press photo.)

PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

MOJ on Sports: 27-year-old outfielder just completed fifth MLB season

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Maple Ridge native Tyler O’Neill, currently an outfielder with Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft.

In 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired O’Neill for pitcher Marco Gonzales.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was named Mr. Canada as the nation’s top body builder in 1975.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMLBPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Bergeron, Boston Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games

Just Posted

Northern gannets soar along the cliffs of Bonaventure Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Quebec, Canada’s Gaspe Peninsula, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The small island is close to shore and home to over 100,000 gannets in the breeding season, making them the world’s second largest northern gannet colony. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
VIDEO: Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle