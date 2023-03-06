G-Men secure spot in playoffs with another triumph over the Victoria Royals Saturday night. (Kevin Light/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Playoff spot clinched for Giants

Vancouver down Victoria Royals 4-2 to secure berth in the WHL playoffs at end of month

Vancouver Giants clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 4-2 win in Victoria Saturday night.

Their offence was led by multi-point scorers Carson Haynes and Jaden Lipinski.

This victory followed a similar 4-2 victory over Victoria the night before on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VIC: Tanner Scott opened the scoring early in the game with a goal off a rush chance to make it 1-0 for the Royals.

2nd period:

VAN: Skyler Bruce tied the game 0:56 into the second period with his 12th goal of the season.

VAN: Ty Thorpe gave Vancouver a lead off a give-and-go with 6:36 remaining in the middle frame.

VAN: Ty Halaburda made it 3-1 with a redirection 1:22 later.

3rd period:

VIC: Brayden Schuurman brought the game within one with a power-play goal 5:49 into the final period.

VAN: Carson Haynes iced the game with an empty netter from his knees with 0:18 left.

Final score: Vancouver 4 – Victoria 2

Final shots: Vancouver 23 – Victoria 36

Brett Mirwald: 34/36 saves for Vancouver

Nicholas Cristiano: 19/22 saves for Victoria

Vancouver power play: 0/1

Victoria power play: 1/4

3 Stars: a) Lipinski (VAN); b) Scott (VIC); and c) Halaburda (VAN)

The 2023 WHL playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday, March 31, with the continuation of the conference playoff format. The first-place teams in the two divisions in each conference receive the top two playoff seeds in the first round only based on regular season points.

