Payton Mount’s 3 goals not enough to Giants in Cougar attack

G-Men fall in third of three weekend games – back against Spokane at LEC next weekend

Vancouver Giants fell 5-4 to the visiting Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Being shorthanded weighed heavy on the Vancouver Giants this past weekend, losing three out of three games.

The latest defeat came Sunday on home ice at Langley Events Centre (LEC), where the afternoon game went to Prince George Cougars by a score of 5-4.

The visiting Cougars (22-35-2-1) struck three times unanswered in the third period to erase a 3-2 Giants lead.

Ethan Samson and Hudson Thornton each had a goal and an assist for the visitors, while Payton Mount supplied the Vancouver Giants (23-33-4-0) with three of their four goals.

In fact, Mount recorded the first Giants hat-trick since Tristen Nielsen’s three-goal outing on April 18, 2021 against Kamloops.

In the meantime, fellow G-Men Adam Hall and Tom Cadieux each added two assists.

RECAP: A three-goal effort from Payton Mount was not quite enough on Sunday for the G-Men in a 5-4 home loss to Prince George to wrap up their three-in-three weekend. More 📎: https://t.co/yxV2eudAmw 📸: @Rjmediadottech pic.twitter.com/UBP01LV1TY — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 28, 2022

The win for the Cougars moved them within three points of the Giants for sixth place in the West.

After the three up and three down this weekend, the G-Men take on Spokane Chiefs this weekend in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday at LEC.

Tickets are still available online.

RELATED: Suspensions and injuries cost Giants another game against Seattle

RECENT: VIDEO – Thunderbirds put Giants on their heels on home ice in Langley

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

PG: 8:54 into the period, Hudson Thornton (14) opened the scoring for Prince George off an odd-man rush. Carter MacAdams and Ryker Singer both assisted.

VAN – Ty Thorpe responded for the Giants at 14:04 when he pounced off a failed clear, raced into the slot and wired home his 16th goal of the season. Adam Hall and Tom Cadieux each earned their first of two points on the night with assists.

Shots: 11-7 Vancouver

2nd period:

PG – Connor Bowie restored the Cougar lead to 2-1 at 11:48 off a two-on-one rush. Bowie’s shot from the left-wing snuck past Connor Martin and home for his 13th. Carter MacAdams had the lone helper.

VAN – Less than two minutes later at 13:20, Payton Mount notched his first of three goals on the night for the G-Men when he crashed the net hard, and tucked home a Tom Cadieux rebound.

VAN – Goal number two on the night for Payton Mount came off a highlight reel, shorthanded 2-on-0 rush with Fabian Lysell. Mount’s 10th of the season staked the Giants to their first lead of the night.

Shots: 13-10 Vancouver

3rd period:

PG – 4:13 into the third, Koehn Ziemmer followed up his own rebound off a backhand chance, and tucked it past Connor Martin to tie the game at 3-3. Ziemmer’s goal was unassisted and spelled the end of the night for Connor Martin.

*Will Gurski relieved Connor Martin at 4:13.

PG – Ethan Samson gave the Cougars their third and final lead of the night on a five-on-three power play one-timer from the left-wing point. Samson’s 14th goal was set up by Riley Heidt and Hudson Thornton.

PG – Caden Brown (6) gave the Cougars their first two-goal lead of the game on a breakaway at 13:49. Ethan Samson had the lone assist off a pass from the left-wing from his own zone.

VAN – The Giants moved one goal closer to a tie at 18:22 with the net empty. Payton Mount pounced on a Jacob Boucher feed and roofed a shot home from in close, to make it a 5-4 game.

Shots: 11-10 Prince George

BOX SCORE

Final score: Prince George 5 – Vancouver 4

Final shots: 34 – 28 Vancouver

Connor Martin: 17/20 saves for Vancouver

Will Gurski: 6/8 saves for Vancouver

Ty Young: 30/34 saves for Prince George

Vancouver power play: 0/2

Prince George power play: 1/3

3 Stars: 1) Payton Mount (VAN – 3G); 2) Ethan Samson (PG – 1G, 1A); and 3) Hudson Thornton (PG – 1G, 1A)

