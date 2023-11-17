Pair of hockey greats part of Lower Mainland’s weekend show

The White Spot Legends Weekend is being held in conjunction with a three-day event at LEC this weekend called Western Canada Collectibles Experience. NHL legends Grant Fuhr and Bill Ranford are the guests of honour on Friday and Saturday evening, respectively. (Vancouver Giants illustration)

A number of sports legends are set to visit Langley this weekend, and large crowds of fans are expected to turn out to meet them.

Vancouver Giants, in partnership with the Langley Events Centre (LEC) and White Spot, are hosting the White Spot Legends Weekend. This event is being held in conjunction with the Western Canada Collectibles Experience, which is getting underway now, and extends through Sunday.

As part of the Legends weekend, today (Friday, Nov. 17) will feature five-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member Grant Fuhr.

As guest of honour, Fuhr will take part in a pre-game hot-stove interview in the LEC banquet hall from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and is expected to have some awesome tales to share from his Edmonton Oilers days, said Giants senior vice president Dale Saip.

Then, on Saturday, Fuhr’s goaltending partner from the 1990 Stanley Cup champion Oilers team, Bill Ranford, will be the interview guest during the pregame hot stove starting at 6 p.m.

Ranford was the 1990 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome these NHL legends this weekend,” Saip shared.

“We know there will be plenty of great stories shared during the hot-stove sessions and it will be something the fans won’t want to miss.”

Fuhr and Ranford are at LEC as two of the featured guests of the Western Canada Collectibles Experience, which runs Nov. 17 to 19, in unison with the White Spot Legends Weekend.

Other scheduled autograph guests include Chris Chelios, Geoff and Russ Courtnall, and Nils Hoglander.

In addition to the autograph guests, there are more than 200 vendor tables on site featuring collectibles dealers and retail merchandise available from all eras.

Saip noted that any ticket holders for either the Friday or Saturday, Nov. 17 or 18, Giants games receive free entry to the collectibles show. Experience. It runs Friday from 2 to 8 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

