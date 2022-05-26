Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

McDavid nets OT winner as Oilers beat Flames 5-4 to reach Western Conference final

Edmonton finishes off series in five games

The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

