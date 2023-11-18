Lucic on indefinite leave of absence from Bruins after an undisclosed incident

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury

Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.

The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed.

Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. A message sent to Lucic’s agent was not immediately returned.

Lucic, 35, is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins, who host Montreal on Saturday night, said they would have no further comment.

The Associated Press

Breaking NewsNHL