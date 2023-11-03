Lower Mainland will host three years of basketball classic – the first starting today

Both the men’s and women’s teams from SFU will be playing in the Tip-Off Classic this weekend at Langley Events Centre. (E. Cairns,SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times) The CCA Division II Canadian Tip-Off Classic gets underway this weekend at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Both the men’s and women’s teams from SFU will be playing in the Tip-Off Classic this weekend at Langley Events Centre. (E. Cairns,SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A dozen men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to take the court at Langley Events Centre this weekend at the Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) Division II Canadian Tip-Off Classic.

Six men’s and six women’s teams will compete in the exhibition tournament, which tips off on today (Friday, Nov. 3) at 10:30 a.m. and concludes on Sunday, Nov. 5 with the final game scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

There will be six games daily.

The three-day event is a partnership between Burnaby’s Simon Fraser University and Langley Events Centre, and is the start of a three-year agreement to host the event at LEC – running through 2025.

The women’s field consists of the Simon Fraser Red Leafs, Alaska Nanooks (Fairbanks, Alaska), Central Washington Wildcats (Ellensburg, Wash.), Colorado Mesa Mavericks (Grand Junction, Colo.), Texas A&M International Dustdevils (Laredo, Texas) and the Texas-Tyler Patriots (Tyler, Texas).

On the men’s side of the tournament, it is the Simon Fraser Red Leafs, Daemen Wildcats (Amherst, N.Y.) Hawaii Hilo Vulcans (Hilo, Hawaii), St. Edward’s Hilltoppers (Austin, Texas), Seattle Pacific Falcons (Seattle, Wash.) and the Western Washington Vikings (Bellingham, Wash.).

The games are available to stream at www.tfsetv.ca for $8US per day, while tickets can be purchased at www.showpass.com/ncaa-division-ii-canadian-tip-off-classic.

Tickets (which are good for the entire day) are $16.50 for adults (ages 19 to 64), $13.50 for seniors (ages 65 and older) and $6 for students (ages nine to 18). Children (8 and younger) are free, as are any SFU students and faculty, provided they have valid identification.

For daily scores and schedule, please visit www.canadiantipoff.ca.

