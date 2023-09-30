Lower Mainland pro soccer team counts down in inaugural season

Vancouver FC plays in Langford Saturday, then last game of year is on home pitch Friday in Langley

Vancouver FC beat the Halifax Wanderers last weekend, 2-1. This Saturday, they travel to Vancouver Island to take on the Pacific FC. (Beau Chevalier, VFC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Lower Mainland’s fledgling pro soccer team is in countdown mode.

There are only two more games left in the season for the Vancouver Football Club (VFC), and the last match will be on home pitch next weekend at Willoughby Stadium in Langley.

First, though, coming off back-to-back wins against Winnipeg (1-0) and Halifax (2-1), VFC takes on its provincial rivals on Vancouver Island this Saturday afternoon.

Gabriel Bitar scored his 10th career Canadian Premier League (CPL) goal during last weekend’s game against the Wanderers – becoming the second player on VFC’s roster to earn double digits, trailing only Wero Diaz.

RELATED: Attacker Gabriel Bitar joins Vancouver FC

Right now, Vancouver FC is looking ahead to its final derby match up against Pacific FC and hope to upset the top of the table, said head coach Afshin Ghotbi.

The game between B.C.’s two CPL team, Vancouver and Vancouver Island, will play out at Starlight Stadium, in Langford, starting at 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Fan who can’t catch the match in person can still view the game at OneSoccer.ca.

As unbelievable as it is, Vancouver FC’s inaugural season is coming to a close, Ghotbi noted.

Vancouver FC was founded in November 2022 and kicked off its first CPL season in May of this year. The team is based out of the new Willoughby Stadium, next to Langley Events Centre, on 200th Street in Langley.

It has been a busy and exciting 11 months, the coach said ahead of the final home match.

The last game of the season is set for next Friday, Oct. 6, with kick off at 7:30 p.m., and gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available online.

FINAL Home Match Friday, October 6th! Friday Night Lights 🦅🚨 🍦FREE @Nestle ice cream for first 500 kids

🌭 All. Game. Long $3 hot dogs and $4 grilled cheese

🥫Donation Drive: Food and hygiene products!

🎟️ Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/CTQM3ejV6A #VancouverFC | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/2ODWKvq0sG — Vancouver Football Club (@vanfootballclub) September 29, 2023

RELATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver FC deals a blow to Halifax playoff hopes

and

READ MORE: Pro soccer team reveals mascot name

LangleyLangley Events CentreProfessional SportssoccerVancouver FC