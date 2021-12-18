Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

