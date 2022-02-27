Late-in-the game comeback fails to produce win for Vancouver Giants

Payton Mount moved the Vancouver Giants within one, but it would prove to be their final score Saturday, Feb. 26, in a 4-2 loss to the Victoria Royals on the road. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A valiant third period comeback fell just short for the Vancouver Giants Saturday in what ended up as a 4-2 loss to the Victoria Royals on the road, Saturday night, Feb. 26.

Tanner Scott and Tarun Fizer each scored twice for the Royals who struck for three unanswered goals in the second period.

Alex Cotton and Payton Mount scored a minute and 53 seconds apart in the third to move within one, but Tanner Scott’s empty-netter sealed Victoria’s victory.

In the scoreless first period, Giants forward Payton Mount was stopped on a penalty shot at 4:42 of the first period by Tyler Palmer on a back-hand deke.

His penalty shot marked just the second penalty shot opportunity of the season for the Giants. The other was from Kaden Kohle on December 19th at home (a goal).

Tanner Scott started the scoring for Victoria on a power play at 3:41 of the second.

Scott’s 10th of the season came off a shot from the left-point that snuck through a maze of bodies in front of the Vancouver goal. Kalem Parker and Caleb Willms both assisted.

Tarun Fizer extended the Victoria lead 38 seconds later off a rush down the right wing. Fizer beat the Giant defender wide, cut to the front of the net, and converted in close on a backhand deke. Assists came via Luke Shipley and Ryan Spizawka.

Fizer made it 3-0 with less than a second remaining on the clock.

With the Royals on their fifth power play of the period, took a pass from goaltender Tyler Palmer, raced wide down the right wing, and stuffed home his second of the night.

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman was pulled at the start of the third period. A valiant comeback fell just short for the Giants Saturday, Feb. 26 in what ended up as a 4-2 loss to the Victoria Royals on the road.(Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Will Gurski replaced Jesper Vikman in the Vanocuver goal to start the third period.

Alex Cotton kickstarted the comeback bid for the Vancouver Giants at 14:26, with a one-timer from the left point that snuck through traffic and in. Cotton’s 12th was set up by Payton Mount and Fabian Lysell.

One minute and 53 seconds later, Payton Mount moved the G-Men within one when he swatted home a cross-crease feed from Ty Halaburda. Mount’s eighth was also set up by Cole Shepard. Mount has now recorded eight points in his last seven games for Vancouver.

Tanner Scott ended the comeback attempt with an empty netter for Victoria at 19:15. His second of the game was unassisted and clinched Victoria’s ninth win in 12 tries against Vancouver this season.

Giants finished the season against Victoria with a 3-9 record against the Victoria Royals and were 2-4 against them on the road.

Next Giants game is set for Friday night, March 4, on home ice at the Langley Events Centre against the Kamloops Blazers at 7:30 p.m.

