J.T. Miller’s 3-point night leads Canucks to 6-2 win over Senators in Ottawa

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as teammate Tyler Myers (57) battles with Ottawa Senators’ Chris Tierney (71) as Nils Hoglander (21) anticipates a shot on net during second period NHL action in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

J.T Miller scored and added two assists to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat, and Alex Chiasson chipped in for the Canucks (8-14-2) as they finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record.

Quinn Hughes had four assists on the night as Thatcher Demko made 19 saves in net.

Adam Gaudette scored in his debut with the Senators (4-15-1) after being claimed on waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa as Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.

Ottawa is coming off a disastrous month where it went 1-10-1 and is now mired in a six-game losing streak with no relief in sight as they head to Carolina on Thursday to take on the Hurricanes and host the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night.

The Canucks took full control in the third period, scoring three times as Horvat, Chiasson and Miller found the back of the net.

Tkachuk replied for the Senators, but this was a sad outing by the home team in front of an announced crowd of 10, 571.

Tied 1-1 to start the second, Vancouver forced a turnover deep in the Senators end which led to Motte beating Gustavsson on his glove side.

Ottawa had a great opportunity to tie things back up with a two-man advantage for 60 seconds, but were unable to capitalize.

The Canucks made it 3-1 late in the period as Schenn pushed his way to the net and raised a shot over Gustavsson.

Vancouver opened the scoring at 1:38 as Connor Garland shook off Senators defenceman Victor Mete behind the net and got the puck out to Pearson alone in front after Gaudette failed to hold him up.

Gaudette made up for the miscue as he scored a power-play goal midway through the period to tie the game 1-1.

Notes: Drake Batherson, who was one of 10 Senators players who tested positive for COVID-19, played his first game since Nov. 14. … Tyler Ennis and Michael DelZotto were a healthy scratch for the Senators, while Brad Hunt and Joho Lammiko did not play for the Canucks.

The Canadian Press

