Hall of Fame coach, beloved broadcaster John Madden dead at 85: NFL

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network’s lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

The NFL says Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85.

