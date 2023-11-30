Eichel’s three points lift Golden Knights to 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver travels to Calgary to meet Flames on Saturday

Vancouver Canucks’ Andrei Kuzmenko, right, takes the puck from Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Hague during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Jack Eichel had one goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night at Rogers Arena.

Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson, and Brett Howden added a goal apiece for Vegas (15-5-3).

Adin Hill stopped all 16 shots he faced before exiting for precautionary measures with a lower-body injury.

Logan Thompson took over in the third period, stopping 5-of-6 shots.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal for Vancouver (15-8-1).

Thatcher Demko turned away 40-of-44 shots in the loss.

Barbashev opened the scoring, slotting home a shot between Demko’s legs at 4:46 of the first period.

Eichel doubled Vegas’ lead at 16:18 of the first. Nicolas Hague drove to the net, passed it to Barbashev, who then slid it across the slot to Eichel for his ninth of the season. The game was Eichel’s 500th of his career.

Karlsson sniped it past Demko at 11:27 of the second period to make it a 3-0 game.

Howden furthered the lead tipping in a Alex Pietrangelo point shot just 16 seconds into the third period.

Vancouver pulled one back courtesy of Kuzmenko at 4:01 of the third period.

UP NEXT

Vancouver travels to Calgary to take on the Flames on Saturday.

Vegas will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

