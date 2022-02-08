COVID cancels another Vancouver Giants game

A second Vancouver Giants game has been cancelled due to COVID in less than a week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Langley-based Giants in conjunction with the Western Hockey League announced the Wednesday, Feb. 9 game between the Vancouver Giants and Kelowna Rockets scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place “has been postponed due to WHL (Western Hockey League) COVID-19 protocols impacting the Vancouver Giants.”

READ ALSO: Latest COVID outbreak over at Langley Memorial Hospital

A statement from the league said the WHL “is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Vancouver Giants. Information on the rescheduling of Wednesday’s game between the Giants and Rockets will be provided at a later date.”

“There will be no further comment from the WHL or the Vancouver Giants.”

It is the second Giants game to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, following the announcement that the Feb. 6, Sunday home game against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Langley Events Centre was being postponed due to “WHL COVID-19 Protocols impacting the Vancouver Giants.”

READ ALSO: 32 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, hospitalization rises

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL