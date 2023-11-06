Boeser nets 2, Hughes has 4 points as surging Canucks whip Oilers 6-2

Vancouver Canucks’ Andrei Kuzmenko, centre, and Edmonton Oilers’ Cody Ceci, left, watch the puck after it deflected off the mask of Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three first-period goals in just under three-and-a-half minutes launched the surging Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

It’s Vancouver’s fourth consecutive win and the Oilers’ ninth loss in 11 NHL games.

Thatcher Demko stopped 40 of 42 shots for Vancouver (9-2-1), while Stuart Skinner stopped 29 of 35 shots for Edmonton.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes scored his fifth goal of the season and added three assists for the home club.

The Oilers (2-8-1) came out fast and aggressive on the forecheck in the first frame with Matthias Ekholm opening the scoring on the power play in the first period, burying it glove side on Demko.

But the goal opened the floodgates for the Canucks, who scored three quick goals after going nearly seven minutes without recording a shot.

The Oilers were repeatedly undone by leaving Canucks players open in the slot, allowing unchallenged shots on Skinner.

Hughes grabbed the first, and his fifth of the season, after his shot was diverted past a stranded Skinner by Vincent Desharnais’ skate. Pius Suter followed that nearly two minutes later after Dakota Joshua floated a pass to the Swiss forward who was wide open for a wrist shot.

Brock Boeser added the third in the rush seconds after defenceman Darnell Nurse was sent to the box for cross-checking. The initial shot from J.T. Miller was blocked by Skinner with Boeser on hand to bang it in for the third goal in three minutes, 22 seconds.

The Oilers got one back midway through the second by Leon Draisaitl after Demko went to leave the puck for Mark Friedman only to get tripped by an onrushing Dylan Holloway, leaving his net wide open.

But the Canucks restored their two-goal lead after a breakout led by Sam Lafferty, whose shot was blocked by Skinner but Nils Hoglander buried the rebound from the slot.

Edmonton’s stars grew increasingly frustrated as the game wore on, with Connor McDavid cross-checking Miller before going to the penalty box minutes later for roughing. Draisaitl was handed a 10-minute misconduct during the same sequence.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was then given a two-minute bench minor and tossed from the game at 13:13 of the third period.

UP NEXT

The Oilers continue their three-game road trip by heading to California to take on the struggling San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

The Canucks visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

CanucksNHL