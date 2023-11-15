Blocked shot could sideline Canuck Soucy for 6 to 8 weeks

Dallas Stars’ Ty Dellandrea (10) grabs Vancouver Canucks’ Carson Soucy (7) as he skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Soucy will be out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury, the NHL team announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy will be out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury, the NHL team announced Wednesday.

Soucy blocked a shot from Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky early in the second period of Vancouver’s 5-2 win at Montreal on Sunday and did not return to the game.

The 29-year-old Soucy, a six-foot-five, 208-pound defenceman, is in his first season with Vancouver and has two goals and three assists in 13 games.

The Canucks called up defenceman Akito Hirose from the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday as they awaited word on the extent of Soucy’s injury.

READ ALSO: Garland, Joshua produce 2 points apiece as Canucks beat Habs 5-2

vancouver canucks