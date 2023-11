The game will take place Aug. 31

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Frankie Hickson (20) is tackled by BC Lions’ Siriman Harrison Bagayogo (21) during first half of CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The CFL is coming to Victoria next season.

The B.C. Lions will play the Ottawa Redblacks at Royal Athletic Park on Aug. 31.

Team owner Amar Doman alongside CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie made the announcement on Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the Victoria Conference Centre.

More to come.

READ MORE: Santa won’t board a Victoria bus, but you can stuff it

Breaking NewsFootball