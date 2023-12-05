B.C. women’s rink rocking at Canadian senior curling finals in Vernon

Team Diane Gushulak from New Westminster won their third straight game Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the 2023 Everest Canadian Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Vernon Curling Club. (Contributed) B.C. lead Ron Schmidt of Duncan calls out instructions to the sweepers during men’s action at the 2023 Everest Canadian Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships Monday, Dec. 4, at the Vernon Curling Club. (Facebook photo)

B.C. is rolling on the women’s side of the 28-team Everest 2023 Canadian Senior Women’s and Men’s Curling Championships at the Vernon Curling Club.

The provincial champs from New Westminster, skipped by Diane Gushulak, won their third in a row in the 2 p.m. draw Tuesday, Dec. 5, defeating Sharon Cormier of the Northwest Territories 6-3. Cormier drops to 2-2 in Pool A.

Gushulak, backed by third Grace MacInnes, second Danielle Shaughnessy and lead Cory Atchison began the championships Monday morning with a 9-3 loss to Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin of Martensville. The B.C. reps rebounded Monday afternoon to defeat Stacey Szajewski of Northern Ontario 8-6, and handed Alberta’s Atina Ford Johnston her first loss Tuesday morning with a 12-3 romp.

Going into the 6 p.m. draw Tuesday night, Ford Johnston led Pool A at 4-1 followed by Martin at 3-0. Martin is trying to win the province’s sixth consecutive women’s national title. Gushulak was alone in third place 3-1 while Cormier was fourth at 2-2.

In Pool B, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia shared the lead going into the 6 p.m.draw Tuesday at 3-1. PEI was 2-2.

Gushulak plays Shelley Graham of New Brunswick Wednesday at 2 p.m.

MEN

The B.C. reps suffered their first loss in the 14-team men’s draw Tuesday, as Wes Craig’s Duncan rink fell 6-5 to Saskatchewan’s Bruce Korte. Craig is now 2-1.

Craig, backed by third Normand Cote, second Keith Clarke and lead Ron Schmidt, opened the nationals Monday with a 9-3 romp over Alberta’s James Pahl, then improved to 2-0 by outlasting Newfoundland and Labrador’s Alex Smith 10-8.

The B.C. champs were back on the ice Tuesday at 6 p.m to take on Philip Gorveatt of Prince Edward Island in a clash of 2-1 squads.

Heading into that draw, Craig was tied for second place at 2-1 with Gorveatt while Northern Ontario’s Ron Rosengren was fourth at 2-2. Korte led Pool B at 5-0.

Nova Scotia led Pool A at 3-0, followed by Quebec and Manitoba at 3-1, and defending champions Ontario at 2-2.

Draws Wednesday go at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. to wrap up the preliminary round.

