B.C. rink falls to B event at Canadian club finals

The B.C. champs will have to come through the back door to play for a medal at the 2023 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships in Winnipeg.
Tyler Orme’s rink from the Vernon Curling Club fell 8-4 to Regina’s Mitch Criton of Saskatchewan in an A-side semifinal Friday morning, Nov. 24.
Things got off to a rocky start for Orme – supported by third Trevor Perepolin, second Rob Nobert and lead Jamie Austin – when Saskatchewan stole three in the opening end.
After picking up a single with the hammer in the second end, Criton took control of the match with another three-spot in the third, and a steal of one in the fourth for a 7-1 lead at the intermission.
Orme scored a deuce in the fifth end, but shook hands after picking up a single point in the seventh.
The Vernon rink will now play Quebec’s Dave Maheux in a B-side game at 3 p.m. Pacific Friday. Loser is eliminated.
Maheux stayed alive by stealing the winning point in a 6-5 victory over Kingston’s Noel Herron of Ontario. The winner of Orme-Maheux draws Criton for a chance to play for a medal.
Alberta’s Dan Sherrard of Beaumont stayed unbeaten with a 7-3 win over Gimli’s Derrick Anderson of the host province in the other A semifinal. Sherrard will play the winner of a B-side game between Anderson and Shea Steele of Halifax.