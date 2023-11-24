B.C. rink falls to B event at Canadian club finals

Tyler Orme’s rink from the Vernon Curling Club drops 8-4 decision to Saskatchewan in A-side semifinal

The Vernon Curling Club foursome of Tyler Orme (from left), Trevor Perepolkin, Jamie Austin, and Rob Nobert still have a shot at a medal at the Everest Canadian Men’s and Women’s Curling Club Championships in Winnipeg starting Sunday, Nov. 20. (curling.ca photo)

The B.C. champs will have to come through the back door to play for a medal at the 2023 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships in Winnipeg.

Tyler Orme’s rink from the Vernon Curling Club fell 8-4 to Regina’s Mitch Criton of Saskatchewan in an A-side semifinal Friday morning, Nov. 24.

Things got off to a rocky start for Orme – supported by third Trevor Perepolin, second Rob Nobert and lead Jamie Austin – when Saskatchewan stole three in the opening end.

After picking up a single with the hammer in the second end, Criton took control of the match with another three-spot in the third, and a steal of one in the fourth for a 7-1 lead at the intermission.

Orme scored a deuce in the fifth end, but shook hands after picking up a single point in the seventh.

The Vernon rink will now play Quebec’s Dave Maheux in a B-side game at 3 p.m. Pacific Friday. Loser is eliminated.

Maheux stayed alive by stealing the winning point in a 6-5 victory over Kingston’s Noel Herron of Ontario. The winner of Orme-Maheux draws Criton for a chance to play for a medal.

Alberta’s Dan Sherrard of Beaumont stayed unbeaten with a 7-3 win over Gimli’s Derrick Anderson of the host province in the other A semifinal. Sherrard will play the winner of a B-side game between Anderson and Shea Steele of Halifax.

