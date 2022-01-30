Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left), Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Morgan Muise are off to an 0-2 start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s curling championships in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)

B.C. champs looking for first win at Scotties

Kelowna Curling Club’s Mary-Anne Arsenault rink is off to 0-2 start, suffering pair of one-point defeats

B.C. is looking to find its thunder at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championships in Thunder Bay.

A pair of one-point losses has the Kelowna Curling Club rink of skip Mary-Anne Arsenault (Lake Country), third Jeanna Schraeder, second Sasha Carter and lead Renee Simons – all from Kelowna – sitting at 0-2.

Arsenault and company fell 9-8 Sunday morning, Jan. 30, to Alberta’s Laura Walker of Edmonton after opening the tournament Saturday with a 6-5 loss to Manitoba’s Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona.

With the game against Walker tied 1-1 after three ends, Arsenault – a five-time Scotties champion from Nova Scotia representing B.C. for the first time – had to rally when Walker scored three in the fourth.

The B.C. champs responded with a trey of their own to tie the game 4-4 heading into the fifth-end break.

Walker scored a deuce with hammer in the sixth to take a 6-4 advantage, only to watch Arsenault respond with another three, giving B.C. it’s only lead of the game at 7-6 after seven ends.

Walker scored a pair in eight and Arsenault could only manage a single point with hammer in the ninth to tie the game 8-8, setting the stage for Walker to win with the final stone in the last end.

Walker is 1-1.

Arsenault will look to get into the win column when she plays her home province at 4 p.m. PST Sunday. Christina Black of Dartmouth is 1-1.

