Amateur PGA events coming to Kelowna courses

Three Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events are coming to Kelowna, and one is for women only.

The RBC PGA Scramble is Canada’s largest grassroots amateur golf program. The local qualifying events will be making stops in Kelowna on May 29, June 27, and July 23.

The winners of each local qualifier are invited to participate in the Regional Finals later in the summer. The competition is open to teams of four amateur golfers with an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap.

On July 23, the Black Mountain Golf Club is hosting the female-only qualifier event.

For more information and to register visit rbcpgascramble.com.

