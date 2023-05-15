Celebrating a big putt at a 2022 RBC PGA Scramble Regional Final. (Megan Robinson/PGA of Canada)

Amateur PGA events coming to Kelowna courses

The Kelowna golf events are held on May 29, June 27, and July 23

Three Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events are coming to Kelowna, and one is for women only.

The RBC PGA Scramble is Canada’s largest grassroots amateur golf program. The local qualifying events will be making stops in Kelowna on May 29, June 27, and July 23.

The winners of each local qualifier are invited to participate in the Regional Finals later in the summer. The competition is open to teams of four amateur golfers with an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap.

On July 23, the Black Mountain Golf Club is hosting the female-only qualifier event.

For more information and to register visit rbcpgascramble.com.

READ MORE: Expect the unexpected at this Kelowna golf course

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro makes history with non-tournament 58

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGolfOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
Canadian rugby men finish a season-best fourth at HSBC France Sevens
Next story
Fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project in the hands of voters

Just Posted

FILE - Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. At 81, Stewart isn't slowing down and some might say she's heating up as one of Sports Illustrated's 2023 cover models. In an Instagram post Monday, May 15, 2023, the businesswoman and media personality wrote she hopes the cover inspires people “to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model