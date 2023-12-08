All Elite Wrestling debuting in Vancouver this spring

All Elite Wrestling will make its British Columbia debut at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena this spring.

North America’s second-biggest professional wrestling promotion will bring its live Saturday night Collision show to Vancouver on May 11.

AEW was launched in 2019 and has quickly established itself as a serious player in the wrestling world. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday on TSN in Canada and TBS in the United States. Collision, which is coming to Vancouver, began in 2023 and airs on TNT in the United States and on the TSN-Plus streaming network in Canada.

Some of the stars associated with AEW include: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

There is also the possibility that B.C. wrestler Kyle O’Reilly makes his return by the Vancouver date. O’Reilly debuted on the Vancouver independent scene around 18 years ago and has grown to become an international star. He signed with AEW in 2021 after four years in WWE and previous runs in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

O’Reilly has been sidelined with a neck injury since June of 2022, but he recently shared a post on Instagram hinting that he may be back in time for the Canadian tour.

AEW previously had a pay-per-view event in Toronto in 2022 and this summer saw them visit Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon and Hamilton.

The Vancouver stop is part of an eight-city Canadian tour that will also see them stop in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary.

🇨🇦 O Canada!#AEW is returning to the Great White North in 2024 with 8 MASSIVE events scheduled! Tickets on sale Friday, December 15 at 10am local time! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/96u9nypFZV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2023

“We’re in a great position going into 2024, and I can’t wait to plant AEW’s flag in four new markets across Canada, and revisit some of the amazing cities we debuted in last summer,” stated AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan in a press release. “Everyone at AEW is proud to continue paying homage to Canada’s rich wrestling heritage, and serving the great Canadian fans with massive shows across the country in the new year.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

