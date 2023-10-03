Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool told to stay home by Chicago Bears

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool has been told to stay home by the Chicago Bears. (Chicago Bears photo)

The future of Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool with the Chicago Bears is unclear after a tumultuous week that saw the NFL club tell the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad to stay home for last Sunday’s (Oct. 1) game against the Denver Broncos.

Claypool has reportedly also been told that he will not be used on Thursday’s (Oct. 5) game against the Washington Commanders.

It’s rumoured that the Bears are hoping to deal him after what has been a lacklustre start to the season for Claypool and the Bears, who are sitting at 0-4.

Here is the exchange with Chase Claypool on his belief he's not being utilized to showcase his strengths beginning with the 2 questions I asked. The assumption that quotes from players are cherrypicked is something I take offense to, so you can see it verbatim for yourself. pic.twitter.com/EdqTcTo9wT — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 29, 2023

Claypool was asked by the media on Friday (Sept. 29) if the Bears were using him in the best way to showcase his talents and he simply replied “no”.

He went on to say that the Bears offensive struggles are something he has to deal with.

“No, I wouldn’t say that [it isn’t ideal],” he told reporters. “Every situation has the ability to be ideal; we’re just working toward that. I’m not gonna say that. I wouldn’t say that it’s not an ideal place for me.

Here is #Bears WR Chase Claypool's response to whether or not he has been put in the best position to succeed. He was also asked how he can be better utilized going forward. pic.twitter.com/vsUDAptX4o — Clocker Sports (@ClockerSports) September 29, 2023

“Obviously, there’s other places. You can say, ‘Oh, I want to be on the best offence with the highest passing yards,’ but that doesn’t happen in football. You just have to make do with what you’ve got.”

Shortly after those comments he was listed as inactive by the Bears. Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus was then questioned by the media for several minutes about Claypool’s status following the team’s decision to list him as inactive.

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus got nearly 20 straight questions to open his presser today about what's happening with Chase Claypool. Just got grilled on the topic… Question after question… (via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/DMbVaSfppn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

“We just feel that’s best for the team,” he said, when asked about why Claypool was told to stay home. “Right now Chase out of the building is what’s best for our football team.”

Eberflus stated that being on time, being respectful and working hard are important and that those standards have to be met to play on the Bears. He added that everyone has frustrations, but everyone must keep their emotions in check.

Claypool faced criticism earlier this year for what some fans and media members said was a lack of effort, specifically with his blocking.

The 25-year-old has caught four passes for 51 yards in three games this season for the Bears. He was dealt to Chicago by the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick back on Nov. 1, 2022.

