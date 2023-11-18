A few days after Vancouver Giants end Cougars streak, Prince George returns the favour

Vancouver Giants were shut out 5-0 by the Prince George Cougars on Friday night, Nov. 17, at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants were shut out 5-0 by the Prince George Cougars on Friday night, Nov. 17, at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants were shut out 5-0 by the Prince George Cougars on Friday night, Nov. 17, at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants were shut out 5-0 by the Prince George Cougars on Friday night, Nov. 17, at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants were shut out 5-0 by the Prince George Cougars on Friday night, Nov. 17, at the Langley Events Centre.

Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros said with several Giants veterans out of the lineup, they “lost to a better team.”

“Our kids worked, boy did they work tonight again. Worked real hard. I thought we did a lot of good things and competed real hard tonight,” said after the game.

The team had “six or seven regular players out of the lineup tonight, veteran players,” Viveiros estimated.

“I loved what our young kids brought tonight as far as our work ethic and also the structure of the game also too. You’re going to make mistakes, that’s part of the game. It’s a learning experience every time for these young guys. I always say the best experience is experience itself and these guys, you’re going to put them in positions like that and sometimes it’s not always going to work out the way you want it to, but they’re going to learn from that and build from that.”

The visitors got goals from five different players: Terik Parascak, Hunter Laing, Hudson Thornton, Zac Funk and Oren Shtrom. In net, North Vancouver native Joshua Ravensbergen was the first star with a 26-save shutout.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Cougars blank Vancouver Giants

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A gold for Canada, courtesy of Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt

The Giants defeat came after a 6-1 win Wednesday, Nov. 15th over Prince George with Jaden Lipinski getting a hat trick on the way to ending a five-game Cougars winning streak.

Vancouver got out to a quick start,a power-play tally from Lipinski at 4:12. At 12:52, Ty Halaburda netted a short-handed goal to make it 2-0 Giants.

Lipinski then added his second of the game at 19:11 to give the Giants a 3-0 cushion.

At 5:49 of the second period, Prince George scored their only goal when Ondrej Becher made the game 3-1.

Then Giants’ Jakob Oreskovic scored his second of the season at 7:46. Just over ten minutes later, at 17:45, Giants blue-liner Mazden Leslie kickstarted a 2-on-1 and fedLipinski who scored his hat-trick goal to put the Giants ahead 5-1 after two. PG had their chances in the second frame, out-shooting the Giants 19-6.

Vancouver added one more in the third period, courtesy of Adam Titlbach on the power-play at 17:14 to secure a 6-1 win for Vancouver.

Next, Vancouver will host Lethbridge at the LEC on Saturday night at 7 p.m. to wrap up White Spot Legends Weekend.

Vancouver Giants