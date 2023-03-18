Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tees off at B.C. golf course

Players received gift packages in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the MJT

The 25th season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) got underway at the Golden Eagle Golf Club this week, with more than 80 players from B.C. and Alberta showing up to start the new season.

MJT tournament director Chris Hood said that the windy weather and wet conditions were less than ideal, but were still good enough to get in some good games of golf.

“We were lucky to get the tournament in and, based on the week’s forecast, we dodged a bullet,” said Hood.

RELATED: B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan

The full list of winners across each category were:

• U15 girls – Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon, Vancouver

• 15-19 girls – Zhehui (Hui) Yu, Burnaby

• Peewee boys – Tiger Zhao, Vancouver

• Bantam Boys – Hongzhao (Thomas) Xu, Vancouver

• Juvenile boys – Eric Joo, Coquitlam

• Junior boys – Tristan Jackman, Surrey

The second tournament on the tour is the 2023 MJT Humber College PGM Classic at University Golf Club in Vancouver, which runs from March 18 to 20.

RELATED: Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfJunior SportsPitt Meadows

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Just Posted

Students gather outside of the blocked university of Nanterre, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads, "facing the deadlock mass revolt". (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push

Pop-up banner image