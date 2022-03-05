Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Podcast: Musician talks being a kidney transplant recipient, release of his first book

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Vince Ditrich, a drummer for many years with the legendary rock band Spirit of the West. Ditrich also played with Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. The musician talks about the band, his profound experience of being a kidney transplant recipient, and his new gig as an author having released his first book, The Liquor Vicar.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMusicPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Just Posted

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies