PODCAST: Seahawks look to remain in NFL playoff chase

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 13 of the 2023 season.

As the NFL season heads into its home stretch, topics include the playoff chances for the Seattle Seahawks, the need for quality backup quarterbacks after a rash of starter injuries, current MVP picks, the ups and downs of owning Josh Allen on your fantasy team and some fun with player names.

