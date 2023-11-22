PODCAST: Journalist Pamela Martin remains busy in retirement

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with Pamela Martin, longtime B.C. news anchor and journalist, discussing the enriching aspects of her retirement, her journey in journalism and her current dedication to volunteer work, particularly with organizations like Coastal Mental Health and the Pacific Autism Family Network.

Martin broke barriers as the first female reporter at CKNW news radio in the 1970s, with her unique perspective on stories, earning her a spot on the anchor desk at BCTV.

The former Miss Teen USA attended university in Mexico and Italy.

“I actually recommend that everyone live in another country if they can,” said Martin. “It was just a phenomenal experience. You learn another language and about a culture in a way that you can’t learn as a tourist. I look back on those as really great, mind-expanding experiences.”

Post-journalism, Martin embraced a role as the director of engagement for Premier Christy Clark, reflecting on the transition, the golden age of television news and the experience of interviewing global figures like Fidel Castro and Bill Clinton.

Martin is busy in retirement, working with Coastal Mental Health and also sheds light on the Pacific Autism Family Network, telling the touching story of friends dedicated to creating a haven for neurodiverse children and providing details about the network’s comprehensive approach.

The Pacific Autism Family Network has an annual fundraiser called ‘Launch,’ held in December in Vancouver.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Talking B.C.’s economic challenges with Jock Finlayson

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

LISTEN: B.C. chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPodcasts