PODCAST: HAVAN Awards – Renovator of the Year

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Graeme Huguet, Renovator of the Year from My House Design Build Team, is joined by the Chu family who chose to renovate their bungalow.

‘This is the first home to be a certified Platinum Built Green Plus Net Zero renovated home in all of British Columbia and received a national award for Best Net Zero Renovated or New Home, and two HAVAN Awards; Best New or Renovated Space, and Best Character Home Renovation’, says Graeme Huguet.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee have the podcast guests recount their renovation journey during the pandemic.

