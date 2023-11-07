PODCAST: HAVAN Award Winner: Best Reno $1.5 Million & Over

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Restoring a 1911 heritage home in Kitsilano from three poorly renovated rental suites into the home ‘it always wanted to be when it grew up’, Quinton Construction and Madeleine Design Group share the steps to their award-winning 4-level single-family home with basement suite reno.

‘As a designer, it really boils down to having the personality of your client shine through’, says award-winning designer, and former carpenter, Madeleine Sloback. ‘I tell clients to interview their builders based on their personality, as opposed to what they see on paper, because it is a very personal relationship that you’re creating over the course of many years’.

On this episode, Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee share with listeners the history of the award-winning Kitsilano Heritage Home.

‘An older home is based on having huge drying potential. Almost all these houses at some point get wet, but they’re able to dry’, explains John Quinton. ‘And you have to be cognizant of that when you’re upgrading these homes. For our new construction, we are very aggressive with our air sealing and use entirely exterior insulated wall assemblies. But when you’re working with an existing home, you have to be careful about how you apply some of those technologies’.

