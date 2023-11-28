Zane Erickson of ZED Studio. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Designing Dreams, Building Reality

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

Zane Erickson from ZED Studio believes every home has a soul, and dreaming of homes on a large luxury scale, Zane’s passion for design helps to navigate the realities of construction.

‘When clients walk into a building that has been designed and built with care and attention, and each person involved in it has put their best foot forward, it’s just a feeling you have when you walk through the space’, says Erickson. “It’s beautiful. You feel welcomed. You feel comfortable. You feel at home”.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee talk luxury home design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

