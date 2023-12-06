PODCAST: Chelsea Watt’s ‘Jeopardy!’ experience

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this podcast episode of ‘Today in BC’, host Peter McCully sits down with Chelsea Watt, a contestant on the iconic game show, ‘Jeopardy!’

Watt shares her journey from being a lifelong fan of the show to becoming a contestant, discussing the rigorous audition process, the thrill of being on the show, the unexpected challenges she faced and the excitement of being in the contestant pool.

“One of my goals, if there was a Canadian question, was I wanted to get it correct and not embarrass all of Canada,” said Watt. “There was a question where the answer was Celine Dion, and I did buzz in first, and I did get it correct, so I was happy with that.”

Listeners get a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a contestant on the beloved quiz show, from the quick turnaround between episodes to the importance of keeping game outcomes a secret until they air.

“People were so excited for me, and they were so excited to watch it. I was just like, ‘you guys are going to be wildly disappointed with how this turns out,’” said Watt. “You always feel a bit bad that it maybe didn’t turn out the way that they hoped. I managed to keep the secret.”

Watt discusses her strengths and weaknesses in different subjects or the pressure of living up to the ‘Jeopardy! girl’ reputation at pub trivia nights.

She also shares some of her favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants and moments from the show’s recent history, offering insight into what makes the program so enduring.

McCully asked Watt about host Ken Jennings.

“He’s so funny, really kind, super quick-witted. It’s very clear when you’re playing or watching other people play that Ken knows most of the answers,” said Watt.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Darrell McKay updates humanitarian crisis from war-torn Ukraine

LISTEN: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

LISTEN: Peter Kent, Stunt double for Arnold Schwarzenegger

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPodcasts