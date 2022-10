NHL UPDATE: Talk includes Canucks, Stanley Cup predictions and the rise of the Sabres

The 2022-23 NHL season is here. Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to preview the season ahead. The discussion includes a look at the Vancouver Canucks, predicted Stanley Cup winners and even some Buffalo Sabres chat.

