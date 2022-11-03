Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and MVP choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the surprising Seattle Seahawks, winning with a solid rookie class and QB Geno Smith at the helm; the future for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers; Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver and more.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

NFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

FILE - This file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a feeding female Anopheles stephensi mosquito crouching forward and downward on her forelegs on a human skin surface, in the process of obtaining its blood meal through its sharp, needle-like labrum, which it had inserted into its human host. Scientists said Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 that the invasive mosquito species Anopheles stephensi was likely responsible for a large outbreak of malaria in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that one expert called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. (James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa