PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season

Today in B.C.: Talk includes the Seahawks without Russell Wilson, Super Bowl picks

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks embarking on the post-Russell Wilson area, Tom Brady’s off-season intrigue, projected division winners and Super Bowl picks.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

