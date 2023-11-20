Uzelman: ‘Safer supply’ risks additional addictions, overdoses and deaths

~BW Uzelman

One of the most contentious issues in Canada, certainly in BC, is the appropriate response to addictions and addicted individuals. Harm reduction refers to techniques to provide safe consumption of drugs, including supervised injection. Safer supply, launched in BC in 2021, provides pharmacy grade drugs by prescription to those addicted to toxic drugs sourced via the street market. Many advocates for the addicted are emphatic supporters of both initiatives, while residents of cities plagued with high rates of drug use, and the crime and homelessness that accompany it, are often bitterly opposed.

The disorder playing out in the streets of BC cities, however, is but a symptom of a much larger problem. The November 1st report of the Death Review Panel, convened by the BC Chief Coroner, estimated that 225,000 people are at risk of death or injury amidst the toxic drug crisis. The panel noted that the death rate is twice what it was when BC’s health emergency was proclaimed in 2016. It doubled down on its previous call for increased safer supply to replace “the unregulated toxic drug supply.” The panel advised that this could most quickly be attained by creating a “non-medical model” of distribution.

The BC Minister of Mental Health and Addictions promptly rejected “non-prescription models”, but said that the province’s chief health officer was working on expanding the prescription model.

Lisa Lapointe, the Chief Coroner, is a supporter of the report by the Death Review Panel. A separate report from Lapointe revealed 175 deaths were due to illicit drugs in September of 2023. That is a decrease of 10 per cent from September 2022, but the report advised it was not yet a meaningful trend. The report states, “There is no indication that prescribed safer supply is contributing to unregulated drug deaths.” That is a very low bar to set for safer supply, but even this limited claim is disputed.

17 medical and addiction practitioners from across Canada sent a letter to the federal Minister of Addiction and Mental Health. “[We] are deeply concerned about the continuing rise in opioid-related hospitalizations and deaths” and Health Canada’s “inadequate response,” they wrote. “Health Canada’s support and funding of Safe Supply fails to recognize the negative public health impact of Safe Supply programs that we are seeing in our practices and communities.”

There is evidence, say the practitioners, the safer supply programs commonly prescribe “large doses” of hydromorphone (often branded Dilaudid) and many patients sell the tablets to people being treated for addiction, to youth and to others who do not regularly use illicit opioids. These people, “are at grave risk for harm, including addiction, injection-related infections, transitioning to fentanyl and overdose death.”

Adam Zivo of the National Post has written a number of articles on safer supply. He has noted that hydromorphone cannot get fentanyl users high, and most safe supply clients sell their supply into the black market so they can buy their drug of choice. Zivo wrote that he has interviewed over two dozen physicians, who told him that nearby communities have been “flooded … with diverted hydromorphone, causing its street price to collapse [to $1.50-$2] and fueling new addictions, including among teenagers.”

A former addict told Zivo that safer supply programs distribute “an insane amount” of pills, and it’s easy to make money with “an endless supply.” A former profuse user of hydromorphone from Ottawa, Mark (not his real name), told Zivo that after the introduction of safer supply, he would purchase thousands of pills at a time, and crush and sniff up to 90 pills per day. Before safer supply, Mark said, this would have been impossible at $15 to $20 per pill, and difficult to find in that quantity. He likened safer supply to a “Canadian version” of “the OxyContin crisis.”

Zivo devoted an article to the story of 14 year old Kamilah, who tragically overdosed on hydromorphone and died. Her friends said they often obtained it from drug users defrauding the safer drugs program. Zivo met Kamilah’s father, her friends and their parents, “who explained how hydromorphone abuse has ravaged their families and contributed to a new generation of opioid addicts in Port Coquitlam, B.C.”

The 17 practitioners offer a better approach. They write that the federal government is ignoring opportunities to fund and support “accessible, quality Opioid Agonist Therapy (OAT).” They assert, “OAT [methadone] is by far the most effective public health strategy for reducing opioid overdose deaths and opioid-related hospitalizations.” They further advise that the risks of safer supply can be minimized with supervised dosing of hydromorphone by medical professionals, by co-prescribing OAT with carefully titrated doses of hydromorphone and by coordinating safe supply with OAT providers.

Safer supply, in its current form, is intensifying the addictions of many existing opioid users and compounding the exposure of BC’s and Canada’s youth to a horribly addictive and pernicious substance. Advocates of the existing safer supply system must stop denying the very real dangers it presents. Only then can the threat it poses to the quality of life and to life itself be effectively mitigated for innumerable safer supply victims.

