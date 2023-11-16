November 16, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Yolanda Brown at her home at 1591 Roberts St, Crofton B.C November 16, 2023.

Yolanda celebrated her 101st Birthday this November 7th – an amazing long life, and she enjoyed her life to the full, till the very end.

She leaves behind her son Johan and daughter Ines.

We want to thank so much her care team that looked after her at her home these last years.

As per Yolanda’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.Obituary-