William Jones













It is with sadness we announce the passing of William Jones aged 97 (born August 6, 1924 in Sheffield, England), predeceased by Alma Kathleen, wife of 70 years. Uncle to Pauline, great uncle to Mitchell (Tammi) and Laura (Jim) and great great uncle to Christopher and Connor (Sam).

He served in the Royal Navy in World War 2, emigrated to Ontario Canada in 1965, moved to Chilliwack in 1990 where he was active in the lawn bowling community for many years.

Many thanks to Dr. Bakker and Margaret and the staff at Crystal Ridge Manor.Obituary-