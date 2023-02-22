William John Fergusson













After 32538 days in this physical plane WILLIAM JOHN FERGUSSON has ceased to exist except in the memories of others.

You may remember Mr. Fergusson as your physics / math teacher, vice principal or principal. Or perhaps you remember Bill as a golf buddy, curler, bridge partner or lawn bowler.

We hold his memory forever in our hearts, as husband to Betty ‘for 23194 days and nights’, dad, and grandad.

“To thine own self be true.”

Obituary-