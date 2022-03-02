In Loving Memory ~

William John (Bud) Baillie passed away after a long and wonderful life. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; daughter, Janet (Colin); son, Steve (Kanya); three grandchildren, Matthew (Brianna), Camille and Griffin; and three great-grandchildren, Roman, Atticus and Lacey.

Bud was born in 1934 in Sidney, British Columbia to Bill and Irene Baillie; a kid brother to Joane and Diane.

He joined the Canadian Air Force at an early age and acquired his mechanics ticket which stood him well for the rest of his life. Moving to Nanaimo in the 1960’s, Bud worked as a longshoreman mechanic until he retired.

Memories of Bud include teaching moments on how to gut a fish, tie knots, and how to invest money. While sitting around the dinner table he would always say, “You need to get a ticket that says you know how to do something and you will never be out of a job”. Good advice as we have never been out of work.

He also believed and told us that whenever you borrow something, you must return it in better shape whether just cleaned up, repaired, or painted.

Bud loved to build things. He has built a sailboat from scratch, and purchased several boxes of parts which he turned into a motorcycle. He constructed a dune buggy that he used on his annual hunting trips, and built and landscaped his retirement home on five acres in Yellowpoint.

Vacations in the Baillie family were fishing and camping trips. The Okanagan, Alaska, California, Arizona and all over Vancouver Island were adventures for the family.

We would like to give a very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Emily Steeves of Ladysmith for spending so much time with us and helping to honour all of Dad’s requests.

No funeral service as per Bud’s wishes.

Goodbye, Bud. We all miss you.

Old mechanics never die, they just lose their bearings



