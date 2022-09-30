William James Hewett

1946-2022 ~ Born and raised in North Vancouver, at 76 years of age Bill passed away at home of cancer.

He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years Yvonne in 2014. Loved and missed by his sons Scott and Kevin (Gillian); grandchildren Spencer, Gabriel and Analeigh and spouse Susan Thulin. He will be missed by his sister Patricia (Mel) and brother James (Marje), nieces, nephews and many friends.

Bill started skiing at age 5, developing a keen sense of adventure. He and Yvonne instructed together on Grouse Mtn. and after moving to Campbell River in 1980 spent winters with the boys on Mt. Washington and Whistler/ Blackcomb.

He skied Whistler when it first opened as a teen and these days he and his friends tracked their vertical feet per day. He always wanted to do one last Peak to Creek.

An avid golfer he and Yvonne holidayed and travelled always with their clubs. He was on the board of directors of Storey Creek Golf Club for 5 years and continued to golf regularly with the guys until illness slowed him down.

Bill began sailing and building dinghies to race with his dad, then owning both sail and power boats throughout his life. He was a director and Commodore of the Campbell River Yacht Club and spent many years racing and cruising enjoying the camaraderie of fellow sailors.

Trained as a machinist he quickly progressed to sales and management of heavy equipment, opening up a branch in Campbell River for Chapman Industries, and later working for Inland Kenworth before retiring at 50 to work part-time appraising equipment for 5 years.

His training gave him a lifelong passion for building and fixing anything, always there to help the boys and friends.

A neighbour aptly named him “One Speed Bill”. There was always a project in the planning, in the works or you had to be going somewhere.

Bill started sailing again five years ago with Sue. They travelled by car from Prague, Czech Republic to Split, Croatia, hiked in the Rockies and camped lakes on the North Island in their van his last summer of outings before spending this past year at home.

Many thanks to Dr. A Morrison, Dr. T Eckford, the Cancer Clinic Nurses, and the Home Support Nurses and Workers for the care and support of Bill over the course of his illness.

An open house to celebrate Bill’s life will be held in the home he built and cherished for over 40 years. 420 Carnegie Street, Saturday October 22nd, 1-5pm