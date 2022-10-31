Wesley Vernon Meredith Crawford

October 31, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother and friend Wesley. As a young child, Wesley lived in Australia for four years before his family returned to Coquitlam and then Maple Ridge where he spent his youth. He fondly remembered camping with his beloved grandparents, Sunday family dinners where he was always last to leave the table, and adventures with his Garibaldi friends, and his first car. Wes could always be found with a comb in his back pocket and he happily shared special birthday celebrations with his grandma as he never liked being the center of attention.

He was a dedicated worker and enjoyed his time as a manager and in construction over the years. Wes loved movies, animals, and all kinds of music from ACDC and Led Zeppelin to Patsy Cline and Pavarotti. He had a wonderful sense of humour and the most infectious laugh. Wes was gentle, kind, shy, selfless, and incredibly generous. He was a sensitive soul, a caring son, brother, and friend.

Wes will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family throughout BC and his kind hearted friends in Surrey.

Condolences may be sent to: wcrawfordcondolences@gmail.com

Obituary-