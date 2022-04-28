April 28, 2022

A Celebration of the Life of Wayne Penner will take place on Saturday, May 14th at the Vernon Golf & Country Club at 2:00 pm.

Though there is no protocol for the last two year lock down, Our family feels we need to Celebrate Wayne’s life well lived. We invite those who wish to remember Wayne to gather and share memories. His wish was to keep formalities short and encourage conversations.

For the sake of vulnerable friends and family, We ask that you arrive healthy, with no current exposure to the COVID virus.