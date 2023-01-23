Wayne Fernie Matthews

In loving memory ~

Wayne passed away peacefully at home at the age of 82. He was born February 19, 1940 in Regina SK.

At the age of 9, he moved with his mother and sister Valerie to Canoe, BC. He later served his community as City Councillor for 12 years and was a business owner of Browning & Matthews Insurance.

Wayne was preceded by his parents Don & Phyllis Matthews of Canoe and is mourned by his wife of 60 years Brigitte; two daughters, Mandy Toner, Salmon Arm and Lisa Jensen (Jason), Clearwater; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

No service will be held at the request of the family.

Share condolences and memories of Wayne through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com.

