Wayne (aka Elijah) Juhala

Celebration of Life ~
Location: Back Hall on Denman Island
The Denman Island Community Hall and adjacent Back Hall are located in the Denman Village at 1196 Northwest Road.
Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 12-3pm
Please bring a dish to share, play music or tell stories.
