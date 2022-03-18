Walter Mathew Mackney













In Loving Memory ~

Walter Mathew Mackney, born and raised in the Bulkley Valley, late of Sooke B.C., after a courageous battle with Cancer.

Deeply loved and dearly missed by wife Colleen, daughter Fame (Riley), son Dean (Mek), grandson Mat, and brother Bill (Blanche).

‘Til we meet again, my love.

Condolences via carefuneral.com Obituary-