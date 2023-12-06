W. John & Thelma J. Blore













In Loving Memory ~

John Blore (1943-2023) and Thelma Blore (1937-2023) beloved parents of Carol-Anne and William answered the Lord’s call to go home and are now at peace.

A Funeral Mass is being held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1285 Maple Bay Road in Duncan on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.